Sinkhole causes road closure, traffic issue in DeBary, FHP says

    By: Kelly Healey

    DEBARY, Fla. - A sinkhole that opened in DeBary is causing traffic issues Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

     

    The sinkhole opened on North Charles Richard Beall Boulevard and Hollow Pine Drive, FHP said.

     

    The road was shut down, causing issues for drivers.

     

    Crews used a cone penetrometer truck to test the ground around the hole.

    “It sends a rod 50ft into the soil to test its stability. If the ground is stable, it could open 1 NB lane on Charles Richard Beall,” reporter Q McCray tweeted.  

     

    No other information has been released. Channel 9 reporter Q McCray is at the scene gathering information and will have live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.   

     

