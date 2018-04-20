  • Southbound lanes closed on part of SR 417 in south Orange County

    By: Katy Camp

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 4:35 p.m.

    WFTV Traffic reporter Racquel Asa drove by the scene and recorded video; she Tweeted it around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The video shows people gathered on the side of SR 417.

    4:17 p.m.

    Orange County Sheriff is on scene; Florida Highway Patrol has been notified. 

    SR 417 southbound lanes remain closed at MM 12.

    4:03 p.m.

    One patient refused transport to the hospital; two were taken to ORMC. 

    A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. 

    SR 417 southbound lanes remain closed at MM 12.

    3:51 p.m. 

    Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on SR 417 in south Orange County in the Hunter's Creek Area.

    One vehicle is heavily damaged; two have moderate damage. 

    Four people are being treated for injuries, including one child.

