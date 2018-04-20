Southbound lanes closed on part of SR 417 in south Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 4:35 p.m.
WFTV Traffic reporter Racquel Asa drove by the scene and recorded video; she Tweeted it around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The video shows people gathered on the side of SR 417.
Avoid. 417 southbound is shut down at Landstar Boulevard. crash is right around the turnpike @WFTV pic.twitter.com/cGBM27KEHR— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 20, 2018
4:17 p.m.
Orange County Sheriff is on scene; Florida Highway Patrol has been notified.
SR 417 southbound lanes remain closed at MM 12.
4:03 p.m.
One patient refused transport to the hospital; two were taken to ORMC.
A child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.
SR 417 southbound lanes remain closed at MM 12.
3:51 p.m.
Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on SR 417 in south Orange County in the Hunter's Creek Area.
One vehicle is heavily damaged; two have moderate damage.
Four people are being treated for injuries, including one child.
UPDATE 417 SB Lanes Closed. @FhpOrlando notifed, @OrangeCoSheriff on-scene. Remaining 3 pts BLS- one pt refused transport, two transport to ORMC. https://t.co/p9hbATR8AM— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 20, 2018
