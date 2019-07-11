  • Southbound U.S. 27 closed after fatal crash involving semi-truck in Lake County, troopers say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver has died after a crash Thursday morning that has the southbound lanes of US-27 closed in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the crash occurred around 5:48 a.m. on US-27 near Heritage Drive near Groveland.

    Related Headlines

    The crash involved a semi-truck and a vehicle, troopers said.

    Drivers can use Villa City road to Lake Emma Road and SR-19 as an alternate.

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories