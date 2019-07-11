Southbound U.S. 27 closed after fatal crash involving semi-truck in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver has died after a crash Thursday morning that has the southbound lanes of US-27 closed in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 5:48 a.m. on US-27 near Heritage Drive near Groveland.
The crash involved a semi-truck and a vehicle, troopers said.
Drivers can use Villa City road to Lake Emma Road and SR-19 as an alternate.
BREAKING: US-27 Southbound is CLOSED near Heritage Dr. Vehicle vs semi-truck. Driver in vehicle died.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) July 11, 2019
ALTERNATE: Villa City Rd --> Lake Emma Rd --> SR-19 @WFTV @LCSOAlerts pic.twitter.com/AAqmT06Wma
