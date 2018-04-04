SR-33 shut down after horse killed in Polk County double tractor-trailer crash

POLK CITY, Fla. - A road is shut down Wednesday due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a horse, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue (State Road-33), just north of Green Pond Road.
SR-33 is shut down in both directions, authorities said.
Investigators said one or both tractor-trailers hit the horse, killing it.
One of the drivers is OK, and the other is pinned inside the truck.
Crews are working to remove the driver.
