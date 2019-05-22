  • TRAFFIC ALERT: SR-429 shut down after crash involving overturned dump truck in Orange County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck shut down all lanes of SR-429 in Orange County.

    Troopers said the crash occurred near the Kelly Park Road exit around 3 p.m.

    According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all northbound and southbound lanes of SR-429 are closed.

    Crews are working to clear the scene, but it’s not known how long the closures will last.

