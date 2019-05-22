TRAFFIC ALERT: SR-429 shut down after crash involving overturned dump truck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck shut down all lanes of SR-429 in Orange County.
Troopers said the crash occurred near the Kelly Park Road exit around 3 p.m.
Related Headlines
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all northbound and southbound lanes of SR-429 are closed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child nearly suffocated by dad found unresponsive, deputies say
- Family mourns 17-year-old girl found dead in Kissimmee
- Pregnant pooch dumped at kill shelter gives birth to pups in couple's car
- Watch: Homeless teen who became valedictorian shares heartbreaking story
Crews are working to clear the scene, but it’s not known how long the closures will last.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}