  • 1 dead after fatal crash on SR-50 in Christmas

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person is dead after a crash on East Colonial Drive near Christmas, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened before 3 a.m. Thursday.

    Originally both east and westbound lanes of the highway were closed, but as of 6:30 a.m. both directions of the highway had reopened.

    FHP has not released any information about the cause of the crash or how many people were involved.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30 a.m. for live updates from the scene.


     

     

