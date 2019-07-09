Stolen car fleeing police hits semi-truck, causes it to overturn in DeLand, FHP says

DELAND, Fla. - Three people are in custody after the stolen car they were driving in ran a red light and crashed into a semitruck causing it to overturn in DeLand, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said DeLand police attempted to stop the stolen car before the crash, but were not pursuing the vehicle when it crashed.
FHP said the crash happened after 4 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 92 and Spring Garden Avenue.
Troopers said all three passengers in the car tried to run after the crash, but were detained and taken to the hospital before being taken into custody.
The crash caused road closures in the area as the cleanup and investigation into the crash continued.
