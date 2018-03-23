  • Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames on I-95 in Brevard County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-95 in Brevard County, fire rescue said.

    The fire happened at about 11 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 198.

    Photos released by Brevard County Fire Rescue show the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.

    Firefighters extinguished the fire.

    No injuries were reported.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

