Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-95 in Brevard County, fire rescue said.
The fire happened at about 11 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 198.
Related Headlines
Photos released by Brevard County Fire Rescue show the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}