TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire shuts down eastbound SR-408 near Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters have shut down eastbound SR-408 near Tampa Avenue and Camping World Stadium because of a car fire.
Video from traffic cameras show large flames consuming the vehicle just past the off-ramp to Tampa Ave.
Eastbound 408 in Orlando past Tampa Ave exit shutdown from apparent car fire. School bus nearby, but it doesn’t appear to be involved in the fire. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Z5A9sXX7zW— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) September 17, 2018
Video also shows paramedics carrying a patient away on a stretcher.
Traffic is being detoured off the 408 at Tampa Avenue.
Eyewitness News is working to learn the condition of the crash as well as what led to the crash.
Location of the crash:
