TRAFFIC ALERT: Car wedged under semitruck after crash on I-4 in Orange County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A car is wedged underneath a semitruck after a crash on eastbound I-4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

    The crash occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday on I-4 near Lee Road.

    An FDOT camera shows a car underneath the semitruck in the center lane of I-4.

    It’s not known if there are any inquires or how long this crash will impact traffic on I-4.

    Several lanes of I-4 are closed in the area as crews are working the incident.

     


     

