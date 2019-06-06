TRAFFIC ALERT: Flooding causing rush hour closures of I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - 6:10 P.M. Update:
A live FDOT camera shows traffic moving again on westbound I-4.
FDOT records show two right lanes are still closed and traffic is backed up until State Road 436.
Original report:
Flooding from afternoon thunderstorms has several lanes of westbound I-4 in Orlando closed, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
FDOT says the flooding had at least three westbound lanes closed near Princeton Street.
A live FDOT camera showed the interstate was shut down as crews work to remove disabled vehicles.
One lane has since reopened as traffic is being allowed to move through the area.
It’s not clear when the roadway will be completely reopened.
