  • TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 eastbound shut down in Volusia County after crash, fuel leak, FHP says

    By: James Tutten

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash has the eastbound lanes of I-4 shut down in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the crash occurred around noon near mile marker 121, near Deland.

    The crash involved a semitruck and a pickup truck. Fuel from the semitruck has spilled onto the roadway, troopers said.

    The road is closed as troopers work to clean up the fuel spill.

