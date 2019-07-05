TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 eastbound shut down in Volusia County after crash, fuel leak, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash has the eastbound lanes of I-4 shut down in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred around noon near mile marker 121, near Deland.
The crash involved a semitruck and a pickup truck. Fuel from the semitruck has spilled onto the roadway, troopers said.
The road is closed as troopers work to clean up the fuel spill.
