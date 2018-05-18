  • Traffic alert: I-4 EB re-opens after patrol car crash

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 have re-opened following a crash involving a Seminole County sheriff deputy, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash was reported around 3 a.m. 

    A Seminole County deputy was on the shoulder  of Interstate 4 responding to a separate crash when another driver crashed into the deputy, officials with the Sheriff's Office said.

    The deputy was not injured.

    No other details about the crash have been released.

