Traffic alert: I-4 EB re-opens after patrol car crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 have re-opened following a crash involving a Seminole County sheriff deputy, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported around 3 a.m.
A Seminole County deputy was on the shoulder of Interstate 4 responding to a separate crash when another driver crashed into the deputy, officials with the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy was not injured.
No alternate routes are needed, just slow down, according to WFTV Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa.
No other details about the crash have been released.
*UPDATE* TRAFFIC ALERT #I4 #Longwood: I-4 Eastbound is back OPEN past SR-434. Shoulder and left lane still blocked. @TRussellWFTV says the crash involved a @SeminoleSO patrol car. Deputy's car was hit while investigating a prior crash in the area. pic.twitter.com/qnF1DRom6I— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 18, 2018
