  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed semitruck shuts down section of I-75 in Marion County

    By: James Tutten

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a jackknifed semitruck has all the northbound lanes of I-75 shut down in Marion County.

    The crash occurred near mile marker 354 near the exit for U.S. 27.

    It’s unknown if there are any injuries and how many vehicles are involved.

    Crews have been seen working to clear the incident but there is no word on when the roadway will be reopened.

