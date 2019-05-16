  • FHP: 1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle rider crashes into pedestrian sitting at bus stop

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured, and a motorcyclist has died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the crash occurred around 12:25 p.m. at Palm Parkway and Vineland Road.

    The motorcycle rider, 37-year-old Sean Betts, was traveling at a high speed when he crashed into the back of a car and lost control, according to a report.

    Troopers said the biker also crashed into a pedestrian sitting on a bench at a Lynx bus stop.

    The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, officials said.

    Firefighters said Betts died at the scene.

    Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

