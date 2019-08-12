  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semitruck blocks several lanes of I-95 in Brevard County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned semitruck is blocking several lanes and caused a traffic mess on I-95 in Brevard County.

    The crash happened on I-95 southbound at mile marker 200, near the exit for SR-520.

    Troopers said several lanes of I-95 southbound are blocked and major traffic congestion is building in both directions on the interstate.

    Heavy rain is falling in the area as crews are working to clear the wreckage.

    There is no word on injuries or how the crash occurred.

