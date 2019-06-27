TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed, live power lines down after SUV crashes into power pole in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Live power lines were left dangling and a busy road is shut down after an SUV crashed into a power pole in Orlando.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Michigan Street.
Police said Orange Avenue is shut down in the area.
A black SUV was heavily damaged after it crashed into a power pole, splitting it in half.
The top off of the pole was let suspended in air with live power lines still attached.
There is no word on any injuries or what caused the accident.
Orlando police said crews with Orlando Utility Commission are working to assess the situation.
