1 hospitalized after pickup truck, 2 semitrucks involved in crash on Turnpike near I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a crash involving two semitrucks and a pickup truck on the southbound Turnpike near I-4 Monday morning.
Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa said the crash happened a half mile from Interstate 4 before 8:30 a.m. The wreckage cleared around 10:30 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol said one of the semitrucks and the pickup truck slowed for traffic in the area, but the second semi didn't stop in time, pushing the pickup truck into the rear of the other semi.
Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert and is listed in stable condition.
BREAKING: Crash on the @FloridaTurnpike Southbound a 1/2 mile from I-4. AVOID.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 18, 2019
ALTERNATE: Take the 408 Easbound to Kirkman Rd to I-4 Eastbound to get access to the Turnpike again @WFTV pic.twitter.com/O7D794cS5b
