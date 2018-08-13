  • TRAFFIC: Crash closes I-4 eastbound at Orange Blossom Trail

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash has blocked all lanes of I-4 eastbound near Orange Blossom Trail Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. 

    The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m., officials said. 

    First responders and investigators are at the crash scene. 

    Traffic is backed up until Conroy Road. 

    No word yet on whether anyone was injured in the crash or what caused it. 

