Traffic crawling past crash on I-4 near Disney

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An accident is slowing down traffic on I-4 westbound near Walt Disney World.

    Video from traffic cameras shows two cars along the left shoulder near exit 68 (CR-535). 

    Florida Highway Patrol originally said the crash was being investigated as a hit-and-run, but later said both vehicles stayed at the scene. 

    The crash involved a Ford Fusion and a Kia Soul, troopers said.

    One person was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital, according to FHP.

