Troopers investigate 2 fatal crashes in Osceola County Wednesday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred Wednesday morning in Osceola County.
Troopers said the first crash happened at 12:30 a.m. after an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy started following a vehicle on Oakwood Drive.
An SUV was headed east on Oakwood Drive as a deputy turned around to follow the vehicle, is continued down the road and was involved in a rollover crash at Henry J Avenue, investigators said.
Troopers said the deputy did not have lights or sirens on during the incident, and the driver pulled away from the patrol car at a high rate of speed.
Two people were ejected from the SUV during the crash and one person has died, troopers said.
Investigators said they are unsure why the SUV sped away and they are still working to determine who was driving.
Another fatal crash involving a pedestrian occurred around 7 a.m. near the intersection of US-192 and Pine Grove Road.
A pedestrian attempted to cross US-192 near Pine Grove Road near Saint Cloud around 6:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle going east on U.S. 192.
Troopers said both crashes remain under investigation and the victims have not been identified.
