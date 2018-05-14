Troopers investigate fatal crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Rain could be a factor for a fatal crash in Seminole County.
The deadly crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 4 westbound, south of Lake Mary Boulevard, mile marker 98, troopers said.
The driver, a 49-year-old man from Winter Springs, struck a guardrail and overturned on the right shoulder, troopers said.
The man was ejected from his truck and died at the scene, troopers said.
The man's name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No other details have been released.
