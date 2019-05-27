Troopers seek SUV after woman, 62, killed in Orange County hit-and-run, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old woman died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while crossing Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County, a Florida Highway Patrol news incident report said.
The SUV fled the scene after hitting the woman on OBT near 40th Street, FHP said.
Troopers said the SUV might have fled on 43rd Street.
The SUV was described as a black Chevrolet with a Florida Gator decal on the top, left corner of the rear. There should be front-end damage on the SUV due to the impact, FHP said.
Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.
The investigation is ongoing.
The name of the victim has not been released.
