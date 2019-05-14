  • Truck crashes into west Orlando diner

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A truck crashed into a west Orlando diner Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The crash occurred shortly before 2:15 p.m. at the diner at 2651 North Orange Blossom Trail. 

    The truck smashed into the building, crashing about 5 feet inside, firefighters said. 

    No one was injured. 

    The Orange County Building Department has been requested to inspect the building, an official said. 
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories