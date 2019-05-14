Truck crashes into west Orlando diner

ORLANDO, Fla. - A truck crashed into a west Orlando diner Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The crash occurred shortly before 2:15 p.m. at the diner at 2651 North Orange Blossom Trail.
The truck smashed into the building, crashing about 5 feet inside, firefighters said.
No one was injured.
The Orange County Building Department has been requested to inspect the building, an official said.
Vehicle vs. Building at 2651 N Orange Blossom Trail. 4-5 feet of intrusion into the building. Diner has been evacuated, no injuries. Building Department requested. pic.twitter.com/RzFubdbT8E— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 14, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}