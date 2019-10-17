Two men run from scene after SUV strikes telephone poll in Merritt Island, FHP says

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - After the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into a telephone pole, two men ran from the scene, leaving a woman passenger to be transported to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash involving a 2019 Ford Explorer and one other vehicle happened on Tropical Trail in Merritt Island around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
Troopers said Tropical Trail is shut down in the area of the crash as crews work to clean up debris and downed powerlines.
The crash remains under investigation.
