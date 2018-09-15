VCSO: Oak hill woman killed while trying to move car off U.S. 1

OAK HILL, Fla. - An Oak Hill woman died when a car crashed into hers while she was trying to move it out of the roadway Friday night, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jennifer Foster, 28, was sitting in the driver’s seat while two people pushed her car in the area of 390 North U.S. 1 around 8:47 p.m. when a Jeep crashed into the car, deputies said.
Foster was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to Halifax Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to deputies.
The two people pushing the car did not need to go to the hospital, deputies said.
Investigators said evidence does not suggest excessive speed or impairment as factors in the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.
