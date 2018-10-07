Woman, 21, injured in hit-and-run crash while crossing street near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 21-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Katie Nakonechny, of Orlando, was crossing Alafaya Trail in the crosswalk around 12:48 a.m. near the intersection with Strategy Boulevard when she was hit, troopers said.
The light was green when Nakonechny attempted to cross the street, troopers said.
The driver left the scene, troopers said.
Nakonechny was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to the crash report.
Troopers described the vehicle as a red car with possible damage to the right, front side.
A part of the driver’s side mirror was recovered at the scene, according to the crash report.
Anyone with information is urged to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
The crash remains under investigation.
