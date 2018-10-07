Woman killed, 2-year-old seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed and a 2-year-old boy was seriously injured after her car veered off a Marion County road early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Jasmine Williams, 25, of Sparr, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 on County Road 200A “at an excessive speed” around 1:50 a.m. when she misjudged a turn and veered off the road into a grass shoulder, troopers said.
Williams overcorrected and struck a concrete culvert and her car went airborne before hitting a wooden fence and ejecting her, troopers said.
The car landed on its roof and skidded to a stop, troopers said.
Williams was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died, troopers said.
A 2-year-old boy was in the back seat of the car and was unrestrained, according to the crash report.
The toddler was taken to Shands UF Pediatric Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.
Firefighters found the 2-year-old outside the car when they arrived, the crash report states.
Troopers are unsure if the 2-year-old was thrown from the vehicle during the crash, or if the toddler got out of the car himself.
No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
