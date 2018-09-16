Woman thrown from SUV on Turnpike killed, troopers say

CLEWISTON, Fla. - A 69-year-old woman is dead after a tire blew out in the SUV she was riding in on Florida’s Turnpike, causing the SUV to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Cecilia Carballer, of Clewiston, was riding in a 2001 Lincoln SUV on the turnpike near mile marker 211 around 11:30 a.m. when a tire blew out, troopers said.
Related Headlines
The SUV’s driver, 30-year-old Laura Bueno, lost control of the SUB, which overturned as it left the roadway, ejecting Carballer, according to a crash report.
Bueno and a 5-year-old in the vehicle were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, the report states.
Carballer was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}