'You've been warned!' "Click it or Ticket" Campaign kicks off in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The national “Click it or Ticket” Campaign kicks off in Orange County Monday.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be conducting seat belt enforcement details at various locations throughout the county.
Deputies said the message is simple: “Buckle up!”
“Remember, not wearing a seat belt in Orange County is a $114.00 fine (no points); 5 years old and under, (who are) not properly restrained in a child restraint car seat/booster is a whopping $164.00 fine and three points on your license,” sheriff’s office officials said. “You've been warned!”
The campaign runs until June 3.
