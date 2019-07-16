  • Person dies after crashing into Halifax River in Daytona Beach

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A person died Tuesday morning after crashing into the Halifax River, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

    Police said the crash was reported at the Orange Avenue Bridge near South Peninsula Drive and Silver Beach Avenue.

    The bridge is under construction.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

