Sewage spill closes Lake County road

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash between a car and septic truck in Lake County is stinking up traffic on State Road 19 Tuesday morning.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Howey Bridge, where the crash occurred, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as clean up of the sewage spill continues.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.
Howey Bridge is still closed for an indefinite length of time. A vehicle collided with a septic truck causing a major spill. Clean up is underway. Photo credit Tavares Police Department. pic.twitter.com/91Ymtu6DCF— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) November 6, 2018
I’m hearing clean up crews are on the way, but the clean up process could take several hours. pic.twitter.com/BVoxCGiSL7— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) November 6, 2018
