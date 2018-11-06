  • Sewage spill closes Lake County road

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash between a car and septic truck in Lake County is stinking up traffic on State Road 19 Tuesday morning.

    According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Howey Bridge, where the crash occurred, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as clean up of the sewage spill continues.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories