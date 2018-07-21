  • Trooper arrests man who allegedly fled traffic stop in Orlando

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man was arrested after troopers said he allegedly fled a traffic stop on foot Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Andre Fairley, 41, faces charges of driving without a license and using an expired tag that wasn’t registered to his car, according to an arrest report.

    Troopers said they pulled Fairley over for using the bicycle lane to pass other cars to make a right onto Pine Hills Road at the intersection of Colonial around 8:30 p.m.

    Fairley allegedly gave the trooper who pulled him over a fake name and social security number before getting out of his car and running away. 

    A trooper ran after Fairley and tackled him while he was trying to jump a fence, according to the arrest report. 

