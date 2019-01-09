VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two fatal crashes overnight are causing traffic delays across Volusia County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to FHP, the first crash happened at 1 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near State Road 442. As of 6:30 a.m., all lanes of the highway remained blocked.
The next crash happened two hours later just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 4 eastbound. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 108 at Dirksen Drive/Debary Avenue. As of 6:30 a.m., the two right lanes of the highway were still closed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News starting at 6 a.m. for live traffic updates.
6:30AM UPDATE: crash I-4 Eastbound past Dirksen/DeBary still causing 30 minutes delay between St. Johns and Saxon Blvd. ALTERNATE: Take 17/92 in @seminolecounty up to Saxon Blvd to get onto I-4 Eastbound (drive time: 15 mins) @WFTV pic.twitter.com/aTdUPUgw8j— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 9, 2019
BREAKING #I4: This is one of two fatal crashes in Volusia Co. this morning. This crash is causing 15-20 minute delay I-4 Eastbound past Dirksen/DeBary. @QMcCrayWFTV is at the other fatal crash on I-95 Southbound near Indian River Blvd. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IuKgY9eo58— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 9, 2019
#TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ Two fatal crashes overnight cause road and lane closures in #VolusiaCounty | Read the latest: https://t.co/cRg1ygeyJK @RAsaWFTV pic.twitter.com/8Yk7AWMQ76— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 9, 2019
5:30AM UPDATE: Here is the alternate route to get around the closure. @QMcCrayWFTV is along Indian River Blvd where traffic is being diverted. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ghXRK2ZG2G— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 9, 2019
BREAKING #I95 Southbound is CLOSED at Indian River Blvd. @QMcCrayWFTV says an 18 wheeler overturned. At least one person died in the crash. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/sZobLybBh1— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 9, 2019
