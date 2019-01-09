  • Two fatal crashes overnight cause road closures in Volusia County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two fatal crashes overnight are causing traffic delays across Volusia County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    According to FHP, the first crash happened at 1 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near State Road 442. As of 6:30 a.m., all lanes of the highway remained blocked.

    The next crash happened two hours later just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 4 eastbound. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 108 at Dirksen Drive/Debary Avenue. As of 6:30 a.m., the two right lanes of the highway were still closed.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News starting at 6 a.m. for live traffic updates.

     

