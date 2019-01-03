Watch out for this change on I-4 when you drive to work today

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Well, it was nice while it lasted.
The holiday break from active road work on I-4 has officially come to an end – and that could catch thousands of drivers off guard this morning.
Drivers on westbound I-4 will find a lane shift approaching Lee Road.
Crews closed the Lee Road exit overnight to make the adjustment to the road in time for Thursday morning’s commute.
WFTV Channel 9 drove through the area Thursday before the morning rush and found several road closure signs and cones alerting drivers to the change.
Another lane shift puts eastbound drivers onto new pavement from SR-434 all the way to the end of the construction project.
"You're definitely starting to see traffic getting onto some brand new permanent asphalt, onto some brand new lanes, while we're continuing to open up new work zones," said I-4 Ultimate spokesperson Dave Parks.
The lane shift is the first of many adjustments drivers will have to make on I-4 in 2019. On Monday, Jan. 7, a new bridge over Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue will open to traffic months after cracks in a support pier were discovered.
I-4 bridge with cracked pier ‘structurally sound,’ to open Jan. 7
