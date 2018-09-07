0 Weekend parade in Kissimmee will cause traffic issues: What you should know

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Parade goers will be lining the streets Sunday for Kissimmee’s Puerto Rican Parade, Business Expo and Festival.

While it’s the seventh year for the celebration, this year marks a big first.

For the first time, this year’s celebration will go through major streets in downtown Kissimmee.

The parade starts Sunday at 11 a.m.

According to the city of Kissimmee, these are the streets that will close:

Roads to close at 8:00 a.m. are:

Bryan Street between Rose Avenue and Ruby Avenue

Patrick Street between Beaumont Avenue and Ruby Avenue

Roads to close at 10:00 a.m. are:

Rose Avenue from Bryan to Emmett Street

Emmett Street from Rose Avenue to Ruby Avenue

Broadway from Ruby Avenue to Neptune Road

Dakin Avenue from Broadway to Monument Avenue

Ruby Avenue from Broadway to the train tracks

The Parade will start at 11:00 a.m. and roads are expected to reopen by 12:00 p.m. Drivers will be able to utilize Church Street and Mabbette Street as alternate routes for east and westbound traffic in downtown Kissimmee.

For those who want to go to the Marina, uninterrupted access will be available from John Young Parkway to Patrick Street, to Beaumont Avenue to Lakeview Drive.

Free parking will be available at the Pleasant Street (Toho Square Garage) and Intermodal garage. Downtown patrons and business owners should avoid parking on Broadway after 6:00 a.m. as vehicles will not be permitted to leave after 10:00 a.m. due to spectator arrival.

This event is organized by the Centro Cultural Puertorriqueño.



