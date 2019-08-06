'A lot of lightning:' Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday, with an average high temperature of 91 degrees in Central Florida.
"Strong to severe storms are possible later today. Like yesterday, some of the storms could have very gusty winds and a lot of lightning. Some spots could end up with around 3 inches of rain," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers and a low average temperature of 75 degrees.
"The rain and storm chance gets even higher tomorrow," Shields said.
Wednesday will bring a 60% chance of rain, but by Friday, the storm chance will be below average, at about 30%.
If you are headed to the beach, the rip currents are moderate.
Good news! The tropics are quiet. There is no tropical activity expected during the next few days across the Atlantic Basin.
