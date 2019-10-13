  • 'Another beautiful day': Mostly sunny skies and dry weather across Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's another beautiful day across Central Florida. 

    The day started off cool with mostly sunny skies and dry weather and a high of around 88 degrees.

    Overnight into Monday morning, Central Floridians can expect more 60-degree weather and another dry, warm day that will continue into Tuesday.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Channel 9 meteorologists are watching a front that will come during the middle of the week, bringing more moisture with it. 

    "We're going to see our temperatures stay in the upper 80s, but our morning temperatures will rise," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

    "Humidity levels will return to higher numbers, and our rain chances go up about 20% to 30% for some scattered thunderstorms from Wednesday through the end of our week," Crimi said.

    Check your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

                                       Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories