'Another beautiful day': Sunshine and partly cloudy skies across Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn , Kassandra Crimi

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians can expect another beautiful day Saturday with sunshine and partly cloudy skies. 

    The high will reach 90 degrees with just a 10% chance of quick passing showers favoring the coastline.

    On Sunday, highs will be near 88 degrees and a 20% chance of rain is expected, said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

    "Tomorrow we'll see our winds pick up out of the east, slightly breezier. That's going to keep our temperatures a little bit cooler," Crimi said.

    For the remainder of the week, highs will remain in the upper 80s and a 30% chance of rain is forecast.

