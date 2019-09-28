'Another beautiful day': Sunshine and partly cloudy skies across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians can expect another beautiful day Saturday with sunshine and partly cloudy skies.
The high will reach 90 degrees with just a 10% chance of quick passing showers favoring the coastline.
On Sunday, highs will be near 88 degrees and a 20% chance of rain is expected, said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
"Tomorrow we'll see our winds pick up out of the east, slightly breezier. That's going to keep our temperatures a little bit cooler," Crimi said.
For the remainder of the week, highs will remain in the upper 80s and a 30% chance of rain is forecast.
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
