'Awesome weekend on the way' but first, more rain to pour over Central Florida

Sun and clouds are in the forecast for Central Florida Thursday, with the average high temperature of 86 degrees and a 40% chance of rain.
“After a wet week, we have an awesome weekend on the way,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Related Headlines
The evening will bring partly cloudy skies with an average low temperature of 69 degrees.
Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast
“Plenty of sunshine is headed our way,” Shields said.
The tropics are quiet, and it will be a great finish to the week.
“We’ll have lows in the low to mid-60s for the weekend. Cooler nights ahead,” Shields said.
At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate.
“The rough breaking surf can knock you down, making you susceptible to getting caught in a dangerous rip current. Ask a lifeguard about ocean hazards when you arrive at the beach and only swim within sight of a lifeguard.” according to the National Weather Service.
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}