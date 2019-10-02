'Be extremely cautious:' High rip current risk at Central Florida beaches

There is a 20% chance of a passing shower Wednesday as the average high temperature hits 90 degrees.
The evening will bring an average low temperature of 72 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
“The next several days, we’ll only have a slight chance of a passing shower. The nights will be less mild, with more 60s and low 70s around,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The tropics remain quiet, but the stormy weather is coming soon.
“By early next week, a front could squeeze out a higher chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday,” Shields said.
At the beach, the rip current risk is high.
“Beachgoers are urged to be extremely cautious at the coast today and to avoid entering the surf, no matter what skill of swimmer,” according to the National Weather Service.
