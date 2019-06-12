'Be mindful of lightning' as widespread rain, storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The wet weather continues Wednesday. Widespread rain is in the forecast across Central Florida.
There is a 60% chance of rain, with some strong showers and an average high temperature of 90 degrees, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The average low temperature will reach 75 degrees in the evening.
"Yes, more storms today, but some could be stronger than yesterday. Isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon. Winds over 60 mph will be possible in a few of the storms," Shields said.
Some of the storms later today could be strong to severe. Winds over 60 mph possible...large clusters of lightning too. I'm tracking the rounds of storms, now on Channel 9.— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 12, 2019
"Also, be mindful of the lightning. Clusters of lightning will be possible. If you hear thunder, get indoors. By early next week, the rain chance should go down slightly," Shields said.
On the beach side, there is a low risk of rip currents.
More wet weather today - and the next few days! The stormy pattern rolls on. I'll see you on Channel 9 - with some weekend changes!🌴⛈ pic.twitter.com/k0XtC7xJJL— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 12, 2019
