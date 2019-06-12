  • 'Be mindful of lightning' as widespread rain, storms move across Central Florida

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The wet weather continues Wednesday. Widespread rain is in the forecast across Central Florida.

     

    Related Headlines

    There is a 60% chance of rain, with some strong showers and an average high temperature of 90 degrees, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

     

    The average low temperature will reach 75 degrees in the evening.

     

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

     

    "Yes, more storms today, but some could be stronger than yesterday. Isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon. Winds over 60 mph will be possible in a few of the storms," Shields said. 

    Read: Motorcyclist dies after lightning strikes helmet, FHP says

     

    "Also, be mindful of the lightning. Clusters of lightning will be possible. If you hear thunder, get indoors. By early next week, the rain chance should go down slightly," Shields said.

     

    On the beach side, there is a low risk of rip currents.

     

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for your latest weather updates.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories