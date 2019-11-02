'Beautiful change': Cooler temperatures arrive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cooler temperatures have finally arrived in Central Florida! Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight!
What to expect for the remainder of the weekend:
- Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for Saturday.
- Stray showers are possible throughout the evening, although many areas will stay dry.
- Sunday morning will be cooler, with temperatures in the 60s.
- The high for Sunday will be in the 70s.
"We're going to be waking up to the coldest morning we have seen yet this season, really the coolest we've seen since April," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
Most of us got back into the 60s this morning...and it'll get even cooler tonight! Details on @wftv pic.twitter.com/3wqHnOH7ct— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) November 2, 2019
