'Beautiful day': Lots of sunshine, cooler temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a beautiful day in Central Florida. There will be lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures throughout the area Sunday.
- Temperatures will peak in the 70s throughout Central Florida. The high will be 79 in Orlando.
- Temperatures will begin to warm up to the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.
- Another front will move into Central Florida on Tuesday night into Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the 60s.
- An increased chance for rain is expected next weekend.
