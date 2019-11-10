  • 'Beautiful day': Lots of sunshine, cooler temperatures

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a beautiful day in Central Florida. There will be lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures throughout the area Sunday.

    • Temperatures will peak in the 70s throughout Central Florida. The high will be 79 in Orlando.
    • Temperatures will begin to warm up to the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.
    • Another front will move into Central Florida on Tuesday night into Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the 60s.
    • An increased chance for rain is expected next weekend.

