'Dangerous heat' advisory as heat index could reach 112 degrees in Central Florida

A heat advisory was issued Wednesday for Central Florida, Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.
“It is rare to have a widespread heat advisory issued, because it is Florida and we are used to the heat,” Shields said.
While the average high temperature will reach 97 degrees, the heat index will be between 108 degrees and 112 degrees in many areas of Central Florida.
“This is dangerous heat, especially for those with breathing issues, kids, and the elderly,” Shields said.
There is a 40% chance of afternoon storms for Wednesday and Thursday, with an average low temperature of 76 degrees and partly cloudy skies Wednesday night.
Please remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.
At the beach, rip currents are moderate.
Florida: This could be our hottest day in years. Use caution!🌴🥵 Live on 9... pic.twitter.com/y3XEIXhU7J— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) July 3, 2019
