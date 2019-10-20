  • 'Lots of sunshine': Nestor moves out of Florida, sunshine across Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    What's left of Nestor is moving out of Florida and leaving behind lots of sunshine. 

    There will be minimal rain across Central Florida, and the high will reach 88 degrees.

    Rain chances will increase Monday and Tuesday while Channel 9 meteorologists track a front that will increase rain chances to 30%-40% with scattered showers and storms. 

    Wednesday will be slightly cooler, and morning temperatures will be in the 60s.

    For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

