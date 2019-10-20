'Lots of sunshine': Nestor moves out of Florida, sunshine across Central Florida

What's left of Nestor is moving out of Florida and leaving behind lots of sunshine.
There will be minimal rain across Central Florida, and the high will reach 88 degrees.
Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar
Rain chances will increase Monday and Tuesday while Channel 9 meteorologists track a front that will increase rain chances to 30%-40% with scattered showers and storms.
Wednesday will be slightly cooler, and morning temperatures will be in the 60s.
For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}