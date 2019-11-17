'Nice, cool start': Temperatures expected to warm up by afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect a nice, cool start to the day Sunday.
By the afternoon, temperatures will begin to warm up to a of high around 68 degrees.
The temperatures will stay in the low to mid-50s over the next few mornings, with daytime highs in the 70s.
Warmer weather is expected to arrive by the end of this week and into early next weekend.
Surf at the beaches will continue to be rough for the rest of the weekend. Minor beach erosion will be possible.
These stubborn clouds will just NOT go away today! This means we'll end up a little cooler. Highs today are expected to reach the 50s and 60s. More sunshine and 70s in store tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jdpsldc0YA— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) November 17, 2019
About right!🌴🍂❄️🌴 pic.twitter.com/PhqFCnANpa— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 17, 2019
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
Watch your daily one-minute weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
