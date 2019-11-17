  • 'Nice, cool start': Temperatures expected to warm up by afternoon

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect a nice, cool start to the day Sunday.

    By the afternoon, temperatures will begin to warm up to a of high around 68 degrees. 

    The temperatures will stay in the low to mid-50s over the next few mornings, with daytime highs in the 70s.

    Warmer weather is expected to arrive by the end of this week and into early next weekend.

    Surf at the beaches will continue to be rough for the rest of the weekend. Minor beach erosion will be possible.

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

    Watch your daily one-minute weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central

