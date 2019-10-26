  • 'Not a dry weekend': Scattered showers, storms throughout Central Florida

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a good chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday throughout Central Florida.

    "Towards the afternoon, we'll start to see the coverage expand and head inland throughout the day. Definitely not a dry weekend," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

    • Highs in the low 90s are expected across Central Florida.
    • Rain and storm chances will stay at 40% for the weekend.
    • Soggy weather will stick around for the beginning of the upcoming week.
    • Daytime highs will stay well above average with highs in the upper 80s to begin the week.

