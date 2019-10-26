'Not a dry weekend': Scattered showers, storms throughout Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a good chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday throughout Central Florida.
"Towards the afternoon, we'll start to see the coverage expand and head inland throughout the day. Definitely not a dry weekend," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
- Highs in the low 90s are expected across Central Florida.
- Rain and storm chances will stay at 40% for the weekend.
- Soggy weather will stick around for the beginning of the upcoming week.
- Daytime highs will stay well above average with highs in the upper 80s to begin the week.
Tracking some early showers but we'll have a better chance for rain this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms also possible. pic.twitter.com/RA9zHEwlIN— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) October 26, 2019
