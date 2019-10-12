'Really looking beautiful': Sunny skies across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is looking beautiful over the next couple of days. Saturday will be a nice day for those attending the Come Out with Pride Festival in downtown Orlando.
"(It's) really looking beautiful over the next couple of days. We're gonna have a couple of cool morning starts with temperatures in the 60s," said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
Central Floridians can expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 80s. "That's something we will continue for this weekend and for the middle of next week," Crimi said.
Crimi said she is tracking another front that could bring higher rain chances to Central Florida within the next week.
