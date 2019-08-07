0 'Wettest day this week:' Numerous storms expected to hit Central Florida; threats

ORLANDO, Fla. - Make sure to have an umbrella handy Wednesday as rain and storms are expected to hit Central Florida.

There is a 60% chance of numerous storms, and some could be strong, by the afternoon. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall in many spots.

The sunshine will heat the atmosphere fast and create more instability for the storms to become stronger or even severe by 4 p.m. The first round of storms will come from the west and will be moving relatively fast to the east coast at about 15 mph, many becoming stronger as they move toward the coast.

“Today will be the wettest day this week. Rounds of rain and storms will move in from west to east. Some storms could be strong to severe this afternoon,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

THREATS

Frequent lightning. Make sure to download our free WFTV Weather app and get notify when lightning strikes near your locations. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Gusty winds exceeding 50 mph are likely.

Tuesday's storms had some cells with rotation, make sure you stay weather aware and have at least 3 ways of receiving weather alerts. There is the chance that today's storms could have some rotation to them too.

The high temperature will be 89 degrees with a low temperature of 75 degrees and partly cloudy skies by the evening.

Storms and showers likely to continue into the early evening.

The end of the week brings drier and warmer days.

“By Friday, the rain chance drops off, but it will be hotter this weekend,” Shields said.

If you are headed to the beach, the rip currents are moderate.

